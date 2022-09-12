Units of National Guard and AFU entered Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region. VIDEO

The National Guard of Ukraine confirmed the liberation of the city of Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region.

This is informed by Cemsor.NЕТ with a link to the page of the National Guard in Facebook.

"Units of the National Guard, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Territorial Defense have entered the city of Sviatohirsk. Step by step, meter by meter, we are liberating our land from the occupier. The Victory will definitely be ours. Glory to Ukraine, Glory to the National Guard of Ukraine," the video reads. .

Watch more: Reconnaissance personnel of K2 group of 54th OSMbr destroyed group of occupants in Donetsk region. VIDEO