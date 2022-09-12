Enemy strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - reaction to defeat of Russian forces in Kharkiv region - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 201st day of the war with the Russian Federation.

Corresponding videо the press service of the President published, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Yesterday and today, the Russian army struck the Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians found themselves in the dark - without electricity. Houses, hospitals, schools, utility infrastructure... Russian missiles hit exactly those objects that have no relation at all" to the infrastructure of the Armed Forces of our state...

On the one hand, this is a sign of desperation of those who invented this war. This is how they are reacting to the defeat of Russian forces in the Kharkiv region. There is nothing they can do about our heroes on the battlefield, and therefore Russia is directing its sneaky strikes against civilian infrastructure.

On the other hand, Russia is trying to prevent Ukraine from directing its capabilities in a way that would stabilize Europe. Our electricity exports are something Russia is very afraid of right now. Because we can break Russian plans to empty the pockets of Europeans this winter because of insane energy prices...

We must still strengthen our cooperation in order to overcome Russian terror. We must recognize Russia as a terrorist state. Toughen sanctions - the eighth EU sanctions package is needed. Increase assistance to Ukraine, first of all, speed up the provision of air defense systems," Zelensky said.