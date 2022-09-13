Stabilization measures have been completed on area of 4 thousand square kilometers, stabilization continues on same liberated territory, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 202nd day of the war with the Russian Federation.

Corrеsponding videо was published by the press service of the President, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"As of now, stabilization measures have been completed in areas with a total area of more than 4 thousand square kilometers, and stabilization continues in approximately the same amount of liberated territory. The remnants of the occupation troops and subversive groups are being identified, the collaborators are being detained, and full security is being restored."

It is very important that along with our troops, with our flag ordinary normal life enters the de-occupied territory. As an example - in Balakliia, in Grakove already began issuing pensions for five months at a time. For the time when we simply could not make payments because of the occupation. And all Ukrainian pensioners in the liberated territory will receive payments. Ukraine always fulfills its social obligations to the people," Zelensky said.

Read more: Zelensky held meeting of Stavka: they discussed operation to deoccupy territories and defense budget-2023