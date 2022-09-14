If anyone was surprised by ability of AFU to fight, it was Russians, - Pentagon. VIDEO

The US military was surprised by the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the operation in the Kharkiv region.

This was stated by the press secretary of the Pentagon, General Pat Ryder, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Voice of America.

"Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we have seen that the Ukrainians have shown extraordinary skill in adapting, in making better use of their warfare capabilities, so we were not surprised that they pushed back (enemy troops) so quickly, they have also shown extraordinary skill in taking advantage of opportunities that appear on the battlefield.

And the current counteroffensive at Kharkov is no exception. I think if anybody was surprised - if you look at the reaction of the Russian military - it was probably the Russians," Ryder noted.

Read more: Part of Russian troops from Kharkiv region returned to Russia, - Pentagon