Ukrainian marines destroyed enemy tank, 2 howitzers, 2 self-propelled guns and other Russian equipment, - Navy. VIDEO
Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Soldiers of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the equipment of the occupiers.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Navy Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
On September 14, military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.
"Artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which our soldiers destroyed 1 tank, 1 armored fighting vehicle, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 Msta-B howitzers, 2 self-propelled artillery installations "Gvozdika" and "KAMAZ" with ammunition. The final losses of the enemy are being clarified," the message reads.
Please wait...