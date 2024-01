A Russian soldier from Krasnodar refused to fight and surrendered to Ukrainian fighters.

As Censor.NET reports, the prisoner explained his actions by the fact that his close relatives - grandfather and grandmother - lived in Ukraine and died as a result of Russian shelling.

