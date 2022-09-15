SSU Special Forces destroyed occupants’ BMD and MTLB from drone in Kherson region. VIDEO

In the Kherson region, fighters of the SSU "A" center discovered and destroyed two units of armored vehicles of the Russian occupants using a drone.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress center of SSU.

"During an aerial reconnaissance operation, the SSU's "A" fighters discovered the positions of Russian armored infantry fighting vehicles and MTLBs. Therefore, they aptly fired shaped charges at them from a drone. As a consequence, the enemy vehicles were quickly turned into scrap metal," the report reads.

Watch more: Special forces of SSU destroyed an enemy IFV in Kherson region with anti-tank missiles. VIDEO