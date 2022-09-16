Zelensky about mass grave found in Kharkiv region: Bucha, Mariupol, now, unfortunately, Izium. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 204th day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding videо published by the press service of the president, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Today an important IAEA resolution was adopted - a resolution demanding that Russia stop all actions against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, both at the plant itself and at any other nuclear facility in Ukraine. Although international organizations are often limited in their ability to respond, we see that the IAEA clearly identifies the source of the radiation danger, namely the Russian military presence at the Zaporizhzhia plant, the Russian actions against the nuclear plant.

So the complete demilitarization of the plant, the immediate withdrawal of all Russian military from there is the only thing that can ensure the implementation of this IAEA resolution. This is also a basic element of global security.

As long as Russian soldiers remain at the ZNPP, the world remains on the brink of a radiation disaster worse than Chernobyl. And it is the joint responsibility of everyone in Europe and in the world to remove the Russian presence from ZNPP," Zelensky said.

The president also spoke about the situation in the territories of Kharkiv region that have been liberated from the Russian occupants.

"A mass grave of people was found in Izium in Kharkiv region. The necessary procedural actions have already begun there. More information - clear, verified - should be available tomorrow. Tomorrow there will be Ukrainian and international journalists in Izium. We want the world to know what is really happening and what the Russian occupation has led to.

Bucha, Mariupol, now, unfortunately, Izium... Russia is leaving death everywhere. And should be held accountable for it. The world must hold Russia really responsible for this war. We will do everything to do so," the President stressed.

