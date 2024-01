In the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk, there was an explosion in the building of the "LNR" Prosecutor General’s Office.

This is reported by propaganda publication RIA News, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

It is noted that the place of the explosion was surrounded.

Rospropaganda reports on the victims as a result of the explosion.

