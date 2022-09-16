In occupied Mariupol, rashists continue to demolish high-rise buildings: they hide their crimes, - city council. VIDEO
According to the Mariupol City Council, the occupiers continue to demolish houses in the city. This time they commissioned a high-rise building on Latysheva Street.
As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on Telegram channel of the city council.
"This is done with one goal - to hide the traces of shelling and their crimes. But the occupiers do not care where the people of Mariupol who lost their apartments live. The construction of so-called "putinoks" is in no way compared to the number of demolished houses. This is done for the camera , and not for residents. They don't even help people repair damaged houses," the report said.
It is noted that this has already caused indignation among the residents of "Sartana". The city council is sure that "it will only get worse, because winter is coming soon."
