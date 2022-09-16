In occupied Mariupol, rashists continue to demolish high-rise buildings: they hide their crimes, - city council. VIDEO

According to the Mariupol City Council, the occupiers continue to demolish houses in the city. This time they commissioned a high-rise building on Latysheva Street.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on Telegram channel of the city council.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"This is done with one goal - to hide the traces of shelling and their crimes. But the occupiers do not care where the people of Mariupol who lost their apartments live. The construction of so-called "putinoks" is in no way compared to the number of demolished houses. This is done for the camera , and not for residents. They don't even help people repair damaged houses," the report said.

Read more: In South, AFU destroyed 71 occupants and 27 enemy weapons and equipment, - OC "South"

It is noted that this has already caused indignation among the residents of "Sartana". The city council is sure that "it will only get worse, because winter is coming soon."