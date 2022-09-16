ENG
Russian Army (6159) war (20090) torture (132) Kharkiv region (1050) war crimes (657) Kupiansk (213)

Execution house in basement of Military Commissariat: footage from liberated Kupiansk district. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The mass media published a photo from the basement of the Military Commissariat in Shevchenkove village, Kupiansk district, where people were tortured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Svoboda.

We will remind, according to the police, 10 places where Russian troops tortured people were found in the territories of the de-occupied Kharkiv region.

See more: Zelensky on mass burial in Izium: Retribution for every Ukrainian will be justly terrible. PHOTOS

Execution house in basement of Military Commissariat: footage from liberated Kupiansk district 01
Execution house in basement of Military Commissariat: footage from liberated Kupiansk district 02
Execution house in basement of Military Commissariat: footage from liberated Kupiansk district 03
Execution house in basement of Military Commissariat: footage from liberated Kupiansk district 04

