Execution house in basement of Military Commissariat: footage from liberated Kupiansk district. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The mass media published a photo from the basement of the Military Commissariat in Shevchenkove village, Kupiansk district, where people were tortured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Svoboda.

We will remind, according to the police, 10 places where Russian troops tortured people were found in the territories of the de-occupied Kharkiv region.

