Kupiansk is completely liberated - special unit "KRAKEN". VIDEO

The special unit "KRAKEN" announced the complete liberation of the city of Kupyansk from the Russian occupiers.

This is stated in the video released by the special unit, Censor.NET reports.

"Kupiansk has been completely liberated. As a result of coordinated actions, the KRAKEN unit successfully crossed the Oskol River, which allowed our forces to knock out the enemy from the left bank of the city.

Now the city is completely de-occupied and is under the Ukrainian flag. The counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army continues successfully on the left bank of Oskol. We are moving on," the message reads.