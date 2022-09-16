During first day of exhumation near Izium, bodies of 17 Ukrainian soldiers and 22 civilians were discovered - National Police. VIDEO

On September 16, police investigators, together with forensic experts and prosecutors, began work at the site of a mass burial near Izium in the Kharkiv region. At this time, the bodies of 22 dead civilians, as well as 17 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the mass grave, were exhumed.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Police.

Most of the burials are signed only with numbers, so the law enforcement officers have to establish who exactly died and under what circumstances.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of the laws and customs of war.

