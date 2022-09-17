Guerrillas blew up railway in occupied Melitopol, - media. PHOTO

The mass media report that on September 17, an explosion rang out in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, and a railway was blown up, which the occupiers use to transport weapons and fuel for military equipment from Crimea.

"RIA-Melitopol" writes about this, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the operation of the Melitopol resistance, the receiving-departure track of the Niziany station was destroyed, as well as 25 sleepers and rails were damaged.

There are no dead or injured.

Journalists write that as usual after the event, the Russian military closely inspects all cars, checks all cyclists and pedestrians.

The occupiers themselves confirmed it on their propaganda channels, calling the work of the partisans "a blow by Ukrainian militants."