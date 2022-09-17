In liberated districts of Kharkiv region have already found more than ten prison camps in different cities and towns - Zelensky. VIDEO

In the evening of September 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a traditional video address to Ukrainians.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Zelensky.

"Today in Izium, Kharkiv region, exhumation work continued at the site of the mass grave found. Examinations of the bodies are being conducted. New evidence has been obtained of the torture that was used on the people buried there. In the liberated districts of Kharkiv region more than ten burial sites have already been found in different cities and towns.

When the occupiers fled, they also abandoned the torture apparatuses. Even at the usual Kozacha Lopan railway station they found a torture room and found instruments for torturing with electric shocks.

It's just a train station! Torture was a ubiquitous practice in occupied territory. That's what the Nazis did. That's what the Rascists do. And they will respond in the same way, both on the battlefield and in the courtrooms. We will identify all those who tortured, who mocked, who brought this atrocity from Russia here, to Ukrainian soil," the report says.

