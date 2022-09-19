Kremlin propagandists published video with captured Ukrainian "Ptashka" from "Azovstal". VIDEO

Russian propagandists published a video with Ukrainian volunteer paramedic Kateryna Polishchuk (Ptashka).

According to Censor.NET, Polishchuk is in Russian captivity. In the video, the girl is called an "Azov" sniper. She explained in Ukrainian that she felt most helpful while working as a doctor.

"I didn't become a cook because I'm not good at cooking. I didn't become a rifleman; I didn't become a machine gunner or an artilleryman. I thought I would be most useful as a medic," Ptashka said.

Kateryna Polishchuk was called Ptashka by her peers. She sang songs in the Azovstal dungeon to encourage the defenders of Mariupol. In the footage of Russian propagandists, Ptashka communicates in Ukrainian. The girl is convinced that if she had a choice now - to stay in Mariupol or run away, she would survive. Kateryna also tries to joke and notes that she is ashamed only in front of her mother because she used obscene language in one of the videos.

