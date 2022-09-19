ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
10726 visitors online
News Video SocietyWar in Ukraine War
22 107 22
war (20207) shoot out (8690) Nuclear power plant (14)

Moment of arrival of Russian missile on territory of South Ukrainian NPP. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET Society War in Ukraine

A video recording of the arrival of a Russian missile on the territory of the South Ukrainian NPP has been published online.

As Censor.NET reports, the shelling of the nuclear power plant was recorded by surveillance cameras.

We will remind you that on September 19, 2022, at 00:20, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the industrial zone of the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant. A powerful explosion occurred just 300 meters from the reactors of the PAES. The shock wave damaged the buildings of the NPP, and over 100 windows were broken. Also, one of the hydraulic units of the Oleksandrivskaya HPP, which is part of the South Ukrainian energy complex, and three high-voltage power lines were shut down. "Energoatom" clarified that all three power units of the PANPP are currently working usually. There are no casualties among the station staff.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 