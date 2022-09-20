Soldiers of AAF about liberated Bohorodychne in Donetsk region: "Ghost village. Invaders’ belongings are scattered everywhere". VIDEO

Soldiers of the AFU liberated the village of Bohorodychne in the Donetsk region and showed what the settlement looks like now after the occupation by the Rashists.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Command of Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"A ghost village. The houses are broken, the roads are strewn with huge ditches and the belongings of the Russian invaders are scattered everywhere. This is what the village of Bohorodychne in the Donetsk region looks like, recently liberated by units of the AAF.

For a long time, there were fierce battles in the area of this settlement... however, our troops liberated it!", the message reads.

It is noted that the Russian invaders lived in the monastery for a long time. The church buildings were attacked by the enemy already after the Ukrainian soldiers took the village under their control and cleared it of the occupiers.