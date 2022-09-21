ENG
Russia begins general mobilization: what next? | Butusov. VIDEO

Invaders threaten to hold all "referendums" on September 23-27. Russian State Duma introduced a concept of "wartime" into Criminal Code and blackmails mobilization. Why? For what? What’s next?

Tonight at 9:30 p.m. the Chief Editor of Censor.NЕТ Yuri Butusov will talk about it live on Butusov Plus. Sign up so you don't miss out. Ask questions! Bonus for channel sponsors - priority answer.

