Mobilization and nuclear blackmail. What should we expect from Kremlin? | BUTUSOV LIVE TRANSLATION. Live updates

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Why does RF have to conduct partial mobilization, urgent "referendums," and yet another blackmail with nuclear weapons? Is it "not a bluff," or is it "no panic" and "everything is going according to plan" again?

Today at 8 PM it will be talken about by Chief Editor of Censor.NЕТ Yuri Butusov on Butusov Plus channel.

"I'm waiting for your questions at this link. See you on the air!" - the journalist addressed the audience.

