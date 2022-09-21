In district center of Novoaidar, powerful explosions were recorded, previously at artillery warehouse. VIDEO

Two powerful explosions were recorded in the district center.

This was announced by the head of Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai

"Smoking in an unspecified place at the warehouse of BC and the location of the manpower of the Rashists," the message reads.

In the video, a local resident filmed columns of smoke from two powerful explosions and specified the date and place.

