ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
6124 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine Prisoner swap War
20 794 98
Zelenskyi (3901) release (153) Azov (242) Azovstal (193)

Thank you and whole team for what you have done - liberated Ukrainian officers spoke with Zelensky. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky talked with the liberated Ukrainian soldiers on the night of September 22.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in Zelensky's official Telegram.

"The first details of how the release of our heroes from Russian captivity took place. The defenders are returning home. For us, "not abandoning your people'' is a rule, not just words," the press release notes.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 