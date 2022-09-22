Thank you and whole team for what you have done - liberated Ukrainian officers spoke with Zelensky. VIDEO
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky talked with the liberated Ukrainian soldiers on the night of September 22.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in Zelensky's official Telegram.
"The first details of how the release of our heroes from Russian captivity took place. The defenders are returning home. For us, "not abandoning your people'' is a rule, not just words," the press release notes.
