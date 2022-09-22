Zelenskyy: Russia’s decision to mobilize is a recognition of its personnel army’s collapse. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a traditional evening address to Ukrainians.

The statement reads: "Russia's decision to mobilize is a frank admission that their professional army, which has been prepared for decades for the conquest of foreign lands, could not stand it and collapsed. And now, because of mobilization, Russia's war against Ukraine for the majority of Russian citizens is not just something on TV or on the Internet, but something that has entered every Russian home.

It is to the fact of Ukrainian strength that the Russian leadership reacts, changing tactics and trying to involve even more Russian citizens and resources in the war.

I'll explain to the Russians in Russian what's going on.

Fifty-five thousand Russian soldiers died in this war in six months. Tens of thousands have been wounded, maimed. Do you want more? No? Then protest. Fight. Run away. Or surrender to Ukrainian captivity. These are options for you to survive.

I am grateful to everyone who fights and works for our victory.

