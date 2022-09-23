Air Defense Forces shot down Iranian-made "Mohajer-6" strike UAV, - AFU Air Forces. VIDEO

Anti-aircraft gunners of Air Command "South" shot down a multi-purpose strike UAV of Iranian production "Mohajer-6", designed for reconnaissance, surveillance and fire.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to AFU Air Forces Command.

It is noted that this Iranian UAV is capable of carrying up to four high-precision munitions. The start of production of this UAV is scheduled for 2017.

"Mohajer-6" has a maximum take-off weight of 600 kg, a payload of 100 kg and a flight range of 200 km. Maximum speed is 200 km/h, flight duration is 12 hours and maximum flight altitude is 5400 m.

