18 914 14
Scouts of 92nd mechanized brigade destroyed complex of Russian "Orlans". VIDEO
Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Intelligence found a complex with Russian Orlan-10 drones far in the rear near Kupiansk and destroyed it.
The corresponding video was published by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.
"The entire complex was destroyed, the Orlans were burned along with the calculations in the machines. There should be 4 Orlans per state in such a machine," he writes.
Butusov calls the destruction of "Orlans" an outstanding success, worthy of high awards.
"Orlans" for the Russians is the main fire adjustment system. Destruction of the Eagles on the ground together with the control machine will paralyze the Russian artillery," he writes.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...