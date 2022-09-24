SDF shot down Russian Su-34 bomber worth 1 billion rubles with "Igla". VIDEO

Servicemen of Special Operations Forces shot down an enemy Su-34 bomber from Igla MLRS.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the press service of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"An enemy SU-34 bomber was shot down by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in one of the mission areas. "Igla" MLRS was used for this purpose.

We remind the Russians that each of their flights will continue to be equal to suicide. After all, the Ukrainian sky, as well as Ukrainian warriors do not forgive their enemies.

Background: SU-34 is a Russian all-weather, two-seat fighter-bomber. The cost of one Su-34 aircraft is about 1 billion rubles," the SDF said in a statement.