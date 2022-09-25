Instructor of "Azov". History of evacuation from Azovstal. Preparation of a new brigade. | YURIY BUTUSOV. VIDEO

Giorgi Kuparashvili, instructor of the "Azov" regiment, was wounded in Mariupol and operated on at Azovstal. Then the man along with other wounded was evacuated by helicopters.

During the battle in Mariupol, Kuparashvili was wounded twice in the lower abdomen, his sciatic nerve was broken. The man was taken to hospital, but on the spot it turned out that he had been bombed. Then the medical service took Georgiy to Azovstal, where he was operated on. Now he is undergoing rehabilitation and is going to create a new team.

He told about this in an interview published on Butusov.Plus, informs Censor.NЕТ.

See more: Mykhailo Dianov, defender of "Azovstal" released from captivity by occupiers, needs help for treatment. PHOTOS