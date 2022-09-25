Traitor-regionalist Zhuravko was killed in strike on hotel in Kherson, - Russian media. VIDEO

Russian media reports that a HIMARS missile supposedly hit a hotel in Kherson.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Russian media.

It is noted that as a result of the flight, two people died, including former Verkhovna Rada MP Oleksiy Zhuravko.

He had supported Russian aggression against Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

In 2014 he moved to Russia, this year he returned to Kherson and cooperated with representatives of the "administration" appointed by the Russian Federation.

On September 23, Zhuravko voted in a referendum in Kherson.

In addition, it is known that the former People's Deputy from the "Party of Regions" Oleksiy Zhuravko was informed of the suspicion of his participation in actions to the detriment of sovereignty and territorial integrity, public calls for aggressive war, production and distribution of materials justifying Russian aggression.

