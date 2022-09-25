ENG
At UN General Assembly, Lavrov called Luhansk region "Laotian" and Zaporizhzhia - "Zaporozhnaya". VIDEO

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the "Luhansk People’s Republic" Lao, and the Zaporizhzhia region - "Zaporozhnaya".

As Censor.NET informs with reference to The Insider, the Russian minister said this during a speech at the UN General Assembly.

"Now the West is hysterical because of the referendums that are being held in Laos, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv and Zaporizhia and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine," said the foreign minister of the occupying country.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Lavrov made such a mistake. In 2017, during a press conference, he also called the "LPR" the "Republic of Laos".

