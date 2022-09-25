Demonstration against mobilization in Dagestan: Police shoot in air. VIDEO

Residents of the village of Andirey in the Khasavyurt district of Dagestan have blocked the Khasavyurt-Makhachkala federal highway and are protesting against the mobilization.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Meduza".

110 people were mobilized from the village, and people came to the rally to protect their sons, brothers and husbands. It is noted that the police tried to disperse the protesters with shots in the air. It is not known whether there are any victims or detainees.

