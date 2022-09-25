"Azov" fighters hide 6 invaders who were abandoned by Russian command in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders from the "Azov" regiment hide Russian invaders who were abandoned by the command in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The video was released by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.

The footage was shot in July. The Russian occupiers were buried in the landing. At the same time, the Russian troops were quite close to this place - about 200-300 meters.

Defenders also found a toilet nearby, which the Russian occupiers had flushed out of civilians.

"We see some units of the DPR, there are people in Russian uniforms," says journalist Yurii Butusov.

Soviet helmets were also found near the bodies of the Russian occupiers.

Read more: 2.5 thousand Ukrainians are still in captivity of rashists, - Vereshchuk