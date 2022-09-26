Criminal mobilization is used by Russia to prolong people’s suffering, - Zelensky. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, made a traditional evening address to Ukrainians.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on his Facebook.

"Criminal mobilization is used by Russia not only to prolong the suffering of people in Ukraine and further destabilize the world, but also to physically destroy men - representatives of indigenous peoples who live in the territories controlled by Russia.

We see that people, in particular in Dagestan, have begun to fight for their lives. We see that they understand: this question is about life. Fight for the fact that your children are not sent to their deaths - everyone who can be taken under this criminal Russian mobilization. Because if you come to take the lives of our children, we will not let you go alive.

I emphasize once again: there is a way out. Do not submit to criminal mobilization. Flee. Or surrender to Ukrainian captivity at the first opportunity. I ask all our friends in the information field to support the spread of this appeal. The more citizens of Russia at least try to protect their own lives, the sooner this criminal war for Russia will end."

