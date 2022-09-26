Occupiers report 77% turnout at "referendum", and they are chasing "voters" with ballots, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO
The Russians claim that more than 77% of the population has already voted in the pseudo-referendum in occupied Mariupol.
This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Censor.NET informs.
"Mariupol. The penultimate day of the circum-referendum. Donetsk Gauleiters report a turnout of more than 77 percent, although why it did not immediately reach 102 is a mystery," he wrote in a telegram.
Andriushchenko published a video in which the occupier walks the streets, looking for people willing to participate in the "voting".
"The ``free expression of will'' looks like this. Search and coercion. The ballot box holder automatically hints transparently about the consequences of refusal," added the mayor's advisor.
