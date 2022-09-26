ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
4235 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
9 071 4
war (20472) weapons (2435) Donetsk region (1917)

Sicheslav paratroopers destroyed enemy positions in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Servicemen of the 25th separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade covered enemy positions with fire

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the brigade's Facebook page.

"The morning of the Sicheslav residents did not start with coffee, but with the successful destruction of the positions of the Rashists occupiers in Donetsk region! We continue to liberate our land day after day, sending the invaders to hell!" - the message reads.

See more: Donetsk region suffered 26 Russian strikes. Rashists fired with "S-300" "Hrad", "Smerch" and artillery. PHOTOS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 