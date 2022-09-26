Sicheslav paratroopers destroyed enemy positions in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Servicemen of the 25th separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade covered enemy positions with fire

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the brigade's Facebook page.

"The morning of the Sicheslav residents did not start with coffee, but with the successful destruction of the positions of the Rashists occupiers in Donetsk region! We continue to liberate our land day after day, sending the invaders to hell!" - the message reads.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

See more: Donetsk region suffered 26 Russian strikes. Rashists fired with "S-300" "Hrad", "Smerch" and artillery. PHOTOS