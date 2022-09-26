Yesterday, marines destroyed enemy tank, 6 IFV, radar station and car with ammunition, - Navy. VIDEO

On September 25, the military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to carry out tasks to repel the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy of Ukraine.

As noted, during the past day, marines destroyed 5 personnel, a truck, and a car with personnel.

"Artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which our soldiers destroyed a tank, 6 IFV, an armored combat vehicle, a radar station, and a heavy vehicle with ammunition. The final losses of the enemy are being clarified," the message reads.

