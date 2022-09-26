ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
4317 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
14 189 8
war (20472) elimination (2625) 79th Separate Airmobile Brigade (46) air assault troops (48)

Mykolaiv paratroopers thwarted offensive of occupiers: they destroyed 1 enemy tank, 2 IFV, 2 IMR-2 and 1 MT-LB along with their crews. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Soldiers of the engineering and sapper unit of the 79th separate amphibious assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tell how, thanks to correctly installed mine and explosive barriers, the offensive of the enemy unit was thwarted in one of the areas.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the press center of the Air assault forces.

"In total, five units of military and special equipment of the Russian occupiers were destroyed: a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, an IMR-2 barrier engineering vehicle and an MT-LB armored personnel carrier along with crews and personnel. Before the destruction of the enemy's armored vehicles and his landing party, as well soldiers of the anti-tank unit and the artillery of the Mykolaiv brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces joined, who carried out the final "demilitarization" of the enemy unit," the message says.

See more: Captured occupier was informed of suspicion of murder of resident of Kyiv region. PHOTOS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 