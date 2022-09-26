Resident of Ryazan publicly set himself on fire in order not to go to war. VIDEO

A resident of the Russian city of Ryazan doused himself with flammable liquid and set himself on fire to avoid being drafted to the front.

As Censor.NET reports, the self-immolation was recorded by surveillance cameras. Eyewitnesses assure that the man set himself on fire, shouting the words "I don't want to go to the front". The Russian survived and is in hospital.

