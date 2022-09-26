ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5291 visitors online
News Video SocietyWorldWar in Ukraine Mobilization in Russian Federation
19 599 65
arson (60) Ryazan (2)

Resident of Ryazan publicly set himself on fire in order not to go to war. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET Society World War in Ukraine

A resident of the Russian city of Ryazan doused himself with flammable liquid and set himself on fire to avoid being drafted to the front.

As Censor.NET reports, the self-immolation was recorded by surveillance cameras. Eyewitnesses assure that the man set himself on fire, shouting the words "I don't want to go to the front". The Russian survived and is in hospital.

 

Watch more: Criminal mobilization is used by Russia to prolong people’s suffering, - Zelensky. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 