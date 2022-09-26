ENG
Explosions and gunfire are heard in occupied Mariupol. VIDEO

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, explosions and sounds of small arms are heard.

This was announced by the mayor's adviser Petro Andryushchenko, Censor.NET informs.

"14:35 Livoberezhny district. Morskyi Blvd. Sounds of explosions and small arms. 16:15 Primorsky district. Sounds of automatic rounds and single shots from small arms in the middle of the Mariupol Sea.

Residents of Pishchanka (an area near the port) report that the shooting is from Kadyrivites. Details later. But the evening ceases to be languid," the message reads.

