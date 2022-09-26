Successful hunt for Russian "Tigers": SOF troops destroyed crews of three tanks and one IFV. VIDEO

Ukrainian SOF soldiers ambushed the enemy in a wooded area of the Donetsk region and destroyed an IFV and three Tiger tanks.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this was stated on the Facebook page of the Special Operations Forces Command.

"Ukrainian SOF soldiers ambushed the enemy in a wooded area of the Donetsk region. During the operation, the SOF combat team burned one Russian combat vehicle and completely destroyed the crews of three Tigers. After the ambush, Ukrainian SOF operators proceeded to other tasks without losses," the report said.

