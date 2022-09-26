Attempts by Russians to attack in Donbass will go down in history of wars as one of most cynical murders of their own soldiers, - Zelensky. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, made a traditional evening address to Ukrainians.

"Despite the obvious ridiculousness of the war for Russia and the occupiers' loss of initiative, the Russian military command still drives them to their doom.

Constant Russian offensive attempts in the Donetsk region will surely go down in the history of wars as one of the most cynical murders of their own soldiers.

When we see this, when we see these offensives, we are once again convinced that Russian mobilization is a blatant attempt to give commanders on the ground a constant stream of "cannon fodder." There is no other sense in the Russian mobilization.

They felt that they were going to lose, and they are simply trying to postpone this moment, to ensure at least some activity at the front, to put at least someone with a gun in their hands instead of the dead.

Unfortunately, Russian society is not yet aware of all the cruelty of the Russian authorities towards their own people. But we must do everything possible so that every citizen of Russia recognizes that his own state is depriving him of the most important thing - the right to life.

