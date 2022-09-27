ENG
war (20077) weapons (2422) Anti-aircraft warfare (739) Russia (9690)

Missile of Russian "Pantsir-S1" followed "unpredictable trajectory" and hit occupier, who was filming launch. VIDEO

The missile, which was fired from the newest Russian "Pantsir-S1", flew along an "unpredictable trajectory" and hit a soldier of the Russian army who was shooting the launcher.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of "friendly fire" was published on social networks. The video shows three normal starts, but something went wrong during the fourth. After takeoff, the rocket began to move along an almost horizontal trajectory. In a moment, an explosion rang out and the filming stopped. The date and place of the shooting are unknown.

