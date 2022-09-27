ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
3764 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine
34 327 56
Russian Army (6158) captivity (616) National Guard (314) hostages (445)

National Guardsmen "demilitarized" and captured 15 occupiers, including two majors. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

During the counteroffensive in the Izium direction, the National Guard soldiers "demilitarized" and captured 15 Russian soldiers, including two majors.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the press service of the NG.

"National Guardsmen, together with units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, continue to liberate populated areas of Kharkiv region from Russian invaders," the message reads.

The National Guard published a video of the shootout and then the capture of the Russian occupiers, filmed by one of the fighters.

See more: School was completely mined: more than thousand units of explosive objects have already been defused in deoccupied territories of Kharkiv region, - National Guard. PHOTOS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 