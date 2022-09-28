Farce arranged by Russia on occupied territory will not change anything for Ukraine - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 216th day of full-scale war with Russia.

Corresponding video published by the press service of the President, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Any criminal actions by Russia will not change anything for Ukraine. We recognize the UN Charter, we recognize the basic principles of coexistence of peoples and we will continue to act to protect normal life in Ukraine, Europe and the world. We will act in order to protect our people: in Kherson region, in Zaporizhzhia region, in Donbas, in so far occupied districts of Kharkov region and in Crimea.

This farce in the occupied territory cannot even be called a simulated referendum. We knew in advance what would be drawn instead of the result.

Supposedly the turnout, kind of percentages. Even the intelligence did not have to try very hard. Agreed figures for this farce were thrown into the media. Russia is not even hiding.

The only rational response to such boldness by the occupier is even more support for Ukraine. And I thank our partners who confirm such support: defense, financial, sanctions," Zelensky said.

