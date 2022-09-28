Ukrainian military destroyed enemy tank with well-aimed shot of "Stugna".. VIDEO

Soldiers of a separate motorized infantry brigade named after Yakov Handziuk destroyed a Russian tank with a well-aimed shot from "Stugna".

This is reported by Censor.NET

"Another rashist tank has turned into scrap metal," the message reads.

The Ukrainian "Stugna" shoots at a distance of up to 5 km and burns through 800 mm of enemy armor with a cumulative charge. It can be controlled remotely from cover.

"It's a great thing! We can hide and burn the Russians," declared a military man with the call sign Beard.