Ukrainian military destroyed enemy tank with well-aimed shot of "Stugna".. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Soldiers of a separate motorized infantry brigade named after Yakov Handziuk destroyed a Russian tank with a well-aimed shot from "Stugna".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakov Handziuk.

"Another rashist tank has turned into scrap metal," the message reads.

The Ukrainian "Stugna" shoots at a distance of up to 5 km and burns through 800 mm of enemy armor with a cumulative charge. It can be controlled remotely from cover.

"It's a great thing! We can hide and burn the Russians," declared a military man with the call sign Beard.

