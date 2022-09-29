At least 10 destroyed Russian soldiers and APC-82A - successful ambush of soldiers of AFU during offensive in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

During the offensive of Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv region, at least 10 invaders and APC-82A were destroyed.

Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, reported this.

He posted a video of destroying enemies. According to Butusov, it happened on September 28.

The journalist noted that the video shows 10 corpses of enemies, and the bodies of destroyed Russians may also be inside the combat vehicle.

"Russian troops are making desperate efforts to stop the Ukrainian offensive, but the Russians cannot stabilize the enemy front in the Kharkiv region even three weeks after the defeat near Balaklia and the surrender of Izium, Balaklia, and Kupiansk," - writes the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET.