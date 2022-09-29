Ukrainian APC-4E with combat module BM-7 "Parus" destroys enemy station R-330Zh "Zhitel" moving along the road. VIDEO

The crew of the Ukrainian APC-4E with the latest combat module BM-7 "Parus" destroyed the enemy station R-330Zh "Zhitel" on the chassis "KamAZ", which was moving at speed along the road.

As Censor.NET reports, the successful attack was carried out by fighters of the 92nd brigade in the Kharkiv region. The destroyed obstacle station belonged to the 200th division of the Russian army. The BM-7 "Parus" combat module is equipped with a 30-millimeter ZTM-1 cannon.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

See more: Russians hit Kramatorsk with 4 rockets. It is known about 10 wounded. PHOTOS