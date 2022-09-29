Only way for us to win is to push Russia out of our land, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address at the end of the 218th day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding vidео published by the press service of the President, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Russia will not get a new territory of Ukraine. Russia will join itself to the catastrophe it has brought to the occupied territory of our country. The price of the fact that one person in Russia wants to continue this war will be that the entire Russian society will be left without a normal economy, without a decent life and without respect for any human values. It can still be stopped. But to stop it, we will have to stop the one person in Russia who wants war more than life. Your lives, Russian citizens.

Tomorrow is another day of our struggle, another day on the road to victory. Will it be special for us? This day will be another step that will bring us closer to security and peace. To the restoration of our territorial integrity. Because millions of Ukrainians are fighting and working for this. Tomorrow, a special meeting of the National Security and Defense Council will be held, which I have convened. There will be decisions. We know how to respond to any Russian actions.

Today the Russian army dealt yet another cowardly blow to civilians in Mykolaiv: a shell exploded near a public transport stop. There are dead and wounded... There is more shelling in Kharkiv and Sumy, and brutal fire in Donbas and southern Ukraine. There is only one way to stop all this: to liberate. Until Russia came, there was normal life everywhere on Ukrainian soil.

And when Russia is gone, when we squeeze it out, normal life will return. This is the only way. This is the way to our victory. We can't know how long it will take to walk this path. But we know that no Russian manipulation and no Russian crime can push us off this path," Zelensky said.

