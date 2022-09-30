We have significant results in east of our country. Everyone has heard what is happening in Lyman, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 219th day of the war with the Russian Federation.

The corresponding video was published by the press service of the president, Censor.NET informs.

"We have significant results in the east of our country. There is already enough public information about this. Everyone has heard what is happening in Lyman, the Donetsk region. These are steps that mean a lot to us. And I thank all our fighters for implementing this element of our defense plan!

We must liberate our entire land, and this will be the best proof that international law and human values will not be broken by any terrorist state, even one as arrogant as Russia. Today, Ukraine made a decision to defend itself. All of them will be implemented. Decisions of the National Security Council and Headquarters of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We are working for our victory," Zelensky said.

