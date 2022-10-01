ENG
Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation confirmed escape from Lyman. VIDEO

Russia confirmed the escape of its occupying forces from Lyman.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

"Despite the losses suffered, having a significant superiority in forces and resources, the enemy introduced reserves and continued the offensive in this direction. Due to the creation of an encirclement threat, the allied troops were withdrawn from the settlement of Krasny Liman to more advantageous lines," the Ministry of Defense said in a statement Russian Federation

Read more: AFU in Lyman. Battles are taking place in city, - Eastern group of troops

