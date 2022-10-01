This week there are more Ukrainian flags in Donbass. In another week there will be even more - Zelensky. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, made a traditional evening address to Ukrainians.

The message states: "There have been more Ukrainian flags in Donbas this week. There will be even more in another week.

What then is a pseudo-referendum? Are there two Donetsk regions? Two villages of Yampil, Donetsk region? Are there two villages of Torske?

The Ukrainian movement will continue.

The Ukrainian flag is already in Lyman, Donetsk region. Fighting is still going on there. But there is no trace of any pseudo-referendum there.

It is logical for Ukraine. And for the enemy, there will be more and more such "mismatches".

Ukraine will return its own. Both in the east and in the south. And what they tried to annex now, and Crimea, which has been called annexed since 2014.

